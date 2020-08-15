‘Expecting a slow recovery’: SPB Charan says father SPB responding to ventilator

The 74-year-old singer was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital in Chennai.

Coronavirus SPB

Producer SPB Charan has given fans an update about his father and legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition. The singer, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 5, has been receiving treatment at the MGM Hospital in Chennai. While SPB himself had released a video stating that he was doing fine, his condition deteriorated on Thursday night and he was put on life support.

In a video message to fans, SPB Charan said, “Big namaskaram to all. Yesterday dad was critical and he was intubated and put on ventilator. I needed to give you all a report today. There are too many calls that are coming in since early in the morning. Forgive if I've not been able to respond to all your phone calls.”

“Appa is stable. We are calling him critical. The doctors are calling him critical. But cautiously he is getting stable. There is a very good response for the ventilator. His lungs are functioning better than they were yesterday (Friday). The doctors are very confident that he will pull through. It is a time consuming process. It's not a daily update issue. We are though expecting a recovery but it is going to be a slow recovery,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the hospital released a statement which said that SPB continued to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters, the hospital said.

SPB Charan added, “Doctors are confident that they are looking at signs of improvement. And they are confident that he will pull through this. It will take some time but definitely we are all confident and hopeful that he will come out of it.”

“Your prayers are definitely helping, please keep them coming. We are very grateful for the love and affection,” he said, thanking scores of fans from across the world who have been hoping for the singer’s recovery.