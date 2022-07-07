Exempt inhabited places from ESZ notification: Kerala Assembly passes resolution

The resolution requests the Union government to exempt inhabited places and agricultural lands in the state while implementing the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around forests and sanctuaries.

news Assembly

The Kerala Legislative Assembly, on Thursday, July 7, unanimously passed a resolution requesting the Union government to exempt inhabited places and agricultural lands in the state while implementing the one kilometre wide Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around forests and sanctuaries, as directed by the Supreme Court. In the resolution, which was moved by Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran, the government said that in view of the peculiar circumstances in the southern state â€” which has a population density of over 900 persons per sq km and limited amount of habitable land â€” there was a need to completely exempt inhabited places and agricultural areas from the ESZ.

In the resolution, it has been requested that the Union government take necessary steps, including legal remedies or framing of legislation, and issue a notification regarding the ESZ as recommended by the state government.

The resolution was moved in the wake of a Supreme Court order of June 3 directing that each protected forest, including national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, must have an ESZ of one kilometre and banning of mining activities within such parks across the nation. The apex court had said that no permanent structure will be allowed within such zones and said that if the local law or other rules provide for an ESZ of more than one kilometre then the earlier provision would continue to apply.

The apex court ruling has led to protests in the state, especially in its high range districts of Idukki, Wayanad, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, where various political and farmers' groups have organised hartals.

Prior to introduction of the resolution in the House, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly VD Satheesan said that it was unfair that the resolution was moved on Thursday by the government when a similar motion by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan was scheduled to be taken up in the House on Friday. He said that while the opposition was in support of such a resolution, the manner in which it had been moved was against the House's established practices.