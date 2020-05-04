Excise personnel attacked by illicit liquor brewers in Telangana, 4 injured

The incident took place in Mahbubnagar district, where some people were making illicitly distilled liquor also known as 'gudumba'.

An Excise Inspector and three constables were injured in an attack, allegedly by a gang of illicit liquor manufacturers on Sunday in Telangana. The incident happened in Mahabubnagar district.

The four officials were injured in the assault when a team of Excise sleuths raided a hamlet in the district after getting information that some people were making illicitly distilled liquor also known as 'gudumba'.

When they visited the spot after midnight to catch the accused red-handed, they were attacked and assaulted with sticks. The accused fled from the spot and officials from the Jadcherla police station were alerted, who visited the area and destroyed the gudumba that was being brewed.

According to reports, one constable received eight stitches as a result of his injuries, while the Inspector received six stitches. The injured were hospitalised and a search was on to nab the accused, officials added.

State Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud met the injured Excise personnel and enquired about their condition. He warned those who were brewing gudumba that strict action would be taken against them and added that the state government would even invoke the Preventive Detention Act.

In view of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, liquor shops and bars in Telangana have been closed.

The Minister said that it was unfortunate that some people were brewing illicit liquor amid the lockdown in an attempt to make a quick buck.

Meanwhile, 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total tally to 1,082.

While the nationwide lockdown was in place till May 3, the Telangana government had earlier extended it up to May 7.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to hold a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where the future course of action will be charted out. KCR is also expected to take a decision on the reopening of liquor stores during the meeting.

