Ex-Union Min Uma Bharti asks JP Nadda for liquor ban in BJP-ruled states

Former Union Minister Uma Bharti has asked the National President of the BJP to ask BJP-ruled states to bring in a ban on the sale of liquor. In a series of tweets, the former minister said that a â€˜greedâ€™ for revenue and pressure by liquor mafia is the reason that drinking alcohol is not prohibited.

In a series of tweets, the senior BJP leader made this demand following the death of several people due to consumption of spurious alcohol in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"There is pressure on political parties to win elections. But BJP's victory in Bihar Assembly polls manifests that women voted for Nitish Kumar Ji en masse due to the liquor ban in force in that state," one of her tweets read.

"Through this tweet, I publicly appeal to my national president @JPNadda Ji to chart out a plan for a complete liquor ban in the BJP-ruled states," she said.

"Alcohol ban is not a loss-making deal. Revenue losses can be made up through other means. However, rapes, murders, accidents and the cases of physical molesting of the minor girls under the influence of liquor are horrendous and blot on the society," she wrote.

"Thousands of crores of rupees are spent on maintenance of law and order. To strike a balance in the society, a ban on drinking is an important step and for this, a debate can be initiated," she said.

"A large number of people died due to liquor consumption in UP and MP recently. The reason behind the fatal road accidents is that drivers are drunk. It is surprising that for the greed of paltry revenue collection and due to the liquor mafias' pressure, drinking isn't banned," she said.

"It looks like that the state machinery serves liquor to the people. It is like a mother who is responsible for feeding and protecting her child, giving poison to the baby. Opening of the liquor shops by the state is similar to that," she said.

Advocating complete prohibition, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister tweeted, "During the coronavirus- induced lockdown a sort of ban on drinking prevailed. And this made it clear that people had either died of COVID-19 or other reasons. No one has died of drinking liquor then."

In what appears to be a taunt to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bharti said, "Madhya Pradesh government has not taken any decision on opening more liquor outlets yet. This statement by @ChouhanShivraj ji is commendable."

Over 20 people died in a hooch tragedy in Morena district of MP earlier this month. Spurious liquor had also claimed the lives of more than a dozen people in Ujjain in October last year.