Ex-TN min KP Anbalagan booked in disproportionate assets case, raids on in 57 locations

The former minister served as minister for higher education department for five years and minister for agriculture for one year.

Raids are underway at 57 locations associated with former minister for Higher Education KP Anbalagan on charges of acquiring disproportionate assets during the period between 2016 and 2021. The assets accumulated are approximated to the tune of Rs 11.32 crore.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has booked the AIADMK former minister and four of his family members for accumulating wealth disproportionate to his lawful source of income. An FIR has been registered under sections 13(2) (Criminal misconduct by a public servant) read with 13(1)(e) (Criminal misconduct by a public servant), 109 of IPC (Punishment of abetment) read with 13(2) (Criminal misconduct by a public servant) read with 13(1)(e) (Criminal misconduct by a public servant), 13(2) (Criminal misconduct by a public servant) read with 13(1)(b) (Criminal misconduct by a public servant), 12 (Punishment for abetment of offences defined in section 7 or 11) read with 13(2) (Criminal misconduct by a public servant) read with 13(1)(b) (Criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for the period between April 27, 2016 and March 15, 2021.

The FIR has been registered against Anbalagan (62), his wife Malliga (55), his sons Sasi Mohan (29), and Chandra Mohan (32), and Chandra Mohan’s wife Vaishnavee (32).

Anbalagan was elected to Palacode constituency of Dharmapuri district in 2016 and held the post of the minister for higher education department from May 2016 until May 2021. He also was the minister for agriculture from November 2020 to May 2021.

According to the FIR, “the discreet verification discloses that Anbalagan, during the period from April 2016 to March 2021 and his tenure as Minister for Higher Education department has acquired and was in possession of immovable and movable assets in his name and in the names of his family members, relatives and others which are disproportionate to his known sources of income and thereby intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period of his office”.

THe DVAC said that during the period, he was likely to have had savings of Rs 10.1 crore, but had properties and other resources in his name and in the names of his family members exceeded this amount by Rs 11.32 crore, which is disproportionate to the known sources of income.