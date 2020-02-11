Ex railway staff arrested for sexually assaulting 16-yr-old girl for months in Chennai

Shankar Rao had abandoned the girl at the Chennai Central station after doctors told her she was pregnant.

news Crime

The Chennai police arrested a former railway employee for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl with learning disabilities and impregnating her. The police found out about the crime on Monday, when the girl was spotted at the Dr MGR Chennai Central station, trying to contact her family.

As per reports, the police arrested 45-year-old Shankar Rao who had allegedly confined the girl in his house for five months and sexually assaulted her. The police came to know of the incident on Monday, when the girl was trying to contact her grandmother from a public phone in Dr MGR Chennai Central station. She was rescued by the Childline staff and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee in Chennai, where she narrated her ordeal.

According to the CWC, the girl lived in Visakhapatnam and had gone missing in October 2019 on the way to a pilgrimage with her parents. Shankar Rao met her near a bus stand in Visakhapatnam and brought her to his house in Thiruvottiyur where he sexually abused her for over four months. On Monday, the girl had complained to Shankar Rao that she had severe stomach pain and he had taken her to a hospital where the doctors told her that she was pregnant. Shankar Rao then brought her to the railway station and abandoned her.

A member of the CWC told that while questioning the girl, they realised that she had learning difficulties. However, she had the address of the man and hence the police were able to nab him from his house. As per the police, Shankar Rao worked as an electrician in Southern Railways but was sacked in 2017 allegedly on disciplinary grounds. His wife had separated from him since he was an alcoholic and was irregular to work. The Thiruvottiyur police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded him to judicial custody.