Ex-NSE official Anand Subramanian arrested by CBI over irregularities

Subramanian was taken into custody late on Thursday night after he was questioned for days in Chennai.

news Controversy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former Group Operating Officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian after expanding its three-year probe into the co-location scam in the exchange in view of "fresh facts" emerging in a damning Sebi report, officials said on Friday, February 25. Subramanian was taken into custody late on Thursday night, they said. He was questioned for days in Chennai before the agency decided to arrest him, the officials said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has charged former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and others with alleged governance lapses in the appointment of Subramanian as the chief strategic advisor and his re-designation as group operating officer and advisor to MD. Sebi has levied a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, Rs 2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian, former NSE MD and CEO Ravi Narain, and Rs 6 lakh on VR Narasimhan, who was the chief regulatory officer and compliance officer.

Earlier this week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the government is looking into the governance lapses that had happened at the NSE but declined to comment on whether there was an adequate correctional step in terms of actions taken against those who were held responsible for the lapses.

"I have no comment to make on whether there was an adequate correctional step in the sense of penalising or anything taken against those who were held responsible for it. I have no view this way or that way till I really get to the bottom of what is available before me. I am looking into it but I won't be able to comment on it at the moment," Sitharaman said. She was responding to queries, including on whether the penalties imposed were adequate.

Ramkrishna was MD and CEO of NSE from April 2013 to December 2016, Narain was the MD and CEO of the exchange from April 1994 till March 2013. Thereafter, he was appointed as Vice Chairman in the non-executive category on the NSE's board from April 2013 and remained so till June 2017. According to the Sebi order, Ramkrishna was steered by a yogi dwelling in the Himalayan ranges in the appointment of Subramanian as the exchange's Group Operating Officer and Advisor to MD.

The unknown person or yogi according to Ramkrishna was a "spiritual force that could manifest itself anywhere it wanted and did not have any physical or locational co-ordinates and largely dwelt in the Himalayan range". Sebi had also noted that in spite of being aware of the irregularities on the appointment of Subramanian, NSE and other officials, including former MD and CEO Ravi Narain did not record the matter in the minutes of the board meeting in the name of confidentiality and sensitive information. While passing a 190-page order in the matter, Sebi had also barred NSE from launching any new product for a period of six months.