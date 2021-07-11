Ex-minister Thawarchand Gehlot takes oath as 19th Governor of Karnataka

Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court AS Oka administered him the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of CM, Cabinet ministers and MPs.

Veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot on July 11, Sunday, took oath as the 19th Governor of Karnataka, succeeding Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. The Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka administered the oath of office and secrecy to Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of outgoing Governor Vala, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, his Cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs and senior officials of the state government. Though Vala's five-year term had ended in August 2019, he had continued in the post as his successor was not named by the Union government.

Ahead of Sundayâ€™s oath taking ceremony, the former Union Minister on Wednesday had tendered his resignation as a member of Rajya Sabha. 73-year old Gehlot was the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Union government until now, and was leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, before assuming his new role as the Governor. Gehlotâ€™s appointment by President Ram Nath Kovind was announced on July 6. He was among the eight new Governors appointed by the President as part of a reshuffle of Governors across the country. This appointment and transfers of Governors took place just ahead of the mega expansion and reshuffle of the Union government.

Following his appointment, the Karnataka CM had welcomed the veteran politician to the state. Yediyurappa said the state will benefit from his long experience in public life and commitment to social justice. "I extend my warm welcome to Shri Thawarchand Gehlot Ji as the new Governor of Karnataka. The state will benefit from Gehlotji's long experience in public life & commitment to social justice. I thank Governor Shri Vajubhai Vala Ji for his contribution to Karnataka," the CM said on Twitter.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and ex-CM, Siddaramaiah said, "I wish him success in the new role and hope he works earnestly to uphold the Constitutional values."