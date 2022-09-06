Ex-Kerala Speaker MB Rajesh sworn in as minister, portfolio yet to be assigned

Rajesh was made the Minister replacing MV Govindan, who quit as minister of Local Self Government and Excise following his appointment as the CPI(M) state secretary.

A first time MLA from Thrithala in Palakkad district, MB Rajesh also represented Palakkad constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office to Rajesh (51) at the Raj Bhavan at 11 am. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly VD Satheesan were present at the function. His portfolio will be announced later in the day.

A first time MLA from Thrithala in Palakkad district, MB Rajesh also represented Palakkad constituency in the Lok Sabha. Rajesh had on Saturday tendered his resignation from the post of the Speaker after the ruling CPI(M) decided to appoint him as a minister in the government. A statement from CPI(M) state secretariat had announced that Thalassery MLA AN Shamseer will be replacing Rajesh as the Speaker. Also, the party had last week announced the resignation of the party's newly appointed state secretary MV Govindan from the cabinet.

The reshuffle in the government was effected in the wake of Govindan's resignation after he was appointed as CPI(M) state secretary a week ago, replacing ailing senior party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Recently, two Ministers had resigned from the Pinarayi government â€” MLA of Taliparamba MV Govindan resigned as Excise Minister as he was appointed as party secretary; and Saji Cheriyan, Chengannur MLA also resigned as Culture Minister after his controversial remarks over the Indian constitution.

