Ex-CITU member found dead in Kerala, suicide note mentions two CPI(M) leaders

According to Saji’s brother, he had been having issues with the CPI(M) for around five months after he had questioned corruption inside the party.

A 49-year-old man Saji, who was an ex-member of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in Thrissur district of Kerala, was found dead in his house on Monday, April 11. A suicide note found with his body indicates that he was receiving threats from the CPI(M) party and the note also mentions the names of two CPI(M) leaders. CITU is a trade union affiliated with the ruling CPI(M) in the state.

According to reports, Saji and a section of labourers in CITU had boycotted wearing the union uniforms. They had further renamed the CITU office as the Independent Headload Workers’ office. However, the other workers shifted sides leaving Saji alone.

The note further mentions that he had been receiving death threats from the leaders. Biju, Saji’s brother, speaking to Asianet News, said that he had been having issues with the CPI(M) party, which was causing him mental stress. “He is a good party worker who loved the party and who would have died for the party. When he questioned about some corruption inside the party, there were issues between them. Then, some workers refused to wear the uniform for around five or six months,” he said and added that death threats were issued to one more person named Prince. Speaking of the suicide note, Biju said that it mentions the name of the branch secretary and local secretary.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.