Infosys has paid a fine of ₹6 lakh as compounding fee in the case of sacking its CFO in 2015 and agreeing to pay a fancy sum of ₹17.38 crore as severance pay.

There was a huge uproar over this and one of the co-founders and a highly respected figure N R Narayana Murthy himself felt the amount being paid to the ousted CFO Rajiv Bansal was too high. The company then retracted and didn’t pay Bansal beyond ₹5 crore which stood already released.

The allegation against Infosys was that it had not kept the Registrar of Companies (RoC) informed of these developments. Remuneration agreements with senior employees in public limited companies have to be disclosed to the RoC and prior approvals obtained. Failure to do so is an offence punishable by imposition of fines. There are provisions for seeking and obtaining approvals internally as well, from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee and the Board of Directors. In this case, there were multiple instances and Infosys finally decided to settle the issue by paying the fine and wrote to the RoC that it was willing to pay the fine.

Accordingly, the Regional Director (South East Region) passed the order accepting the company’s plea and asked Infosys to pay ₹6 lakh as compounding fees. This amount has since been paid. It is reported that the amount consisted of two components, ₹1.5 lakh per alleged offence payable by the company and another ₹25,000 each counted on the number of key managerial personnel whether still working or resigned and left, who were responsible for these alleged offences to be committed.

Those were tumultuous times for the IT bellwether and then followed a reorganisation where one of the founders, Nandan Nilekani, agreed to be the Chairman to guide the company back to its glory.