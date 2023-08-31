Ex BRS minister Thummala Nageswara Rao to join Congress

Rao served as the Roads and Buildings Department minister for four years from 2014 in the BRS-led government.

news Politics

A former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Palair Thummala Nageswara Rao who was denied a ticket to contest from the party in the upcoming Telangana Legislative Assembly elections is likely to join the Congress party. The MLA from Palair, Upender Reddy who had won on a Congress ticket in 2018, jumped to BRS in 2019.

Rao met with sarpanches from the Congress and other local leaders of Palair constituency in Khammam district on Wednesday, August 30 triggering speculation about jumping ship to Congress. According to Congress sources, Thummala is likely to join Congress on September 6. The ex-BRS minister has reportedly expressed his desire to contest from Palair.

On Saturday, August 26, Thummala conducted a massive rally from Nayakangudem to Khammam town and informed his sea of followers that he would contest the upcoming elections to ensure that the river Godavari reaches Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. Incidentally, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila has also repeatedly announced her intention to contest from Palair constituency.

The BRS has already announced 119 candidates to contest the upcoming Assembly elections and the incumbent K Upender Reddy has been named as the BRS candidate from Palair.

While Thummalaâ€™s interests lie with Palair, it is also worth noting that Congressâ€™ strong hold over Khammam has increased after ex BRS MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy joined Congress in July 2023.

According to local reports, Congress is currently dealing with infighting as several established members of the party have been demanding tickets for family members. Mulugu MLA Seethakka has asked that a ticket also be given to her son Surya while ex BRS MLA from Khanapur, Rekha Nayak, who recently joined Congress has asked for an Asifabad ticket for her husband Shyam Nayak.

There is also speculation that currently Uttam Kumar Reddy and several other leaders of the Congress have been asking for a ticket to be allotted to their family members.