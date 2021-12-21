Ex-BJP MLA discharged in Unnao rape survivor's car accident case

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in the Unnao rape case in December 2019, and was sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life, besides a fine of Rs 25 lakh.

Expelled Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, along with five others, was on Monday, December 20, discharged by a Delhi court in connection to the case wherein the survivor in the Unnao rape case and her lawyer suffered severe injuries, and two of her aunts died, in a car accident in 2019. The court said that it found no evidence against Sengar.

"No prima facie evidence on record to charge Kuldeep Singh Singer regarding a criminal conspiracy to extend threat to kill the victim or her members. No charges can be framed against him," said Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey in the order. Apart from Sengar, his aides Gyanendra Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Rinku Singh, and Awdesh Singh were also discharged in the case. However, accused Ashish Kumar Pal, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh and Naveen Singh were charged under Sections 506(ii) of IPC read with 34 of IPC.

The case pertains to an accident on July 28, 2019, when a truck had rammed into the vehicle in which the survivor, her lawyer, and two relatives were travelling to Rae Bareli. The woman and the advocate sustained grievous injuries while the two others were killed on the spot. A First Information Report was filed against Sengar and nine others in relation to the accident.

Earlier, Sengar was convicted in the Unnao rape case in December 2019, and was sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life, besides getting a fine of Rs 25 lakh.

In March 2020, a special court sentenced Sengar, his brother Atul Singh and five others to 10 years' imprisonment in two cases linked to the death of the survivor's father in 2018.

Kuldeep Sengar was expelled from the BJP and disqualified as a member of the Assembly after the trial court convicted him.