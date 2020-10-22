Former BJP Chief in Kerala and ex Governor of Mizoram, Kummanam Rajasekharan, has been booked by the state police for allegedly swindling Rs 28.75 lakh from a Pathanamthitta native. He is named fifth accused in the case. Kummanamâ€™s former private secretary Praveen is the prime accused in the case. Second accused is a man named Vijayan and the third accused has been identified as Xavier. The FIR names nine persons in total, including Kummanam Rajasekharan and Praveen.

According to reports, the First Information Report states that the accused hoodwinked the complainant, identified as Pathanamthitta native Harikrishnan, by promising to make him a partner in a â€˜paper-cotton mixâ€™ making business. A sum of Rs 28.75 lakh was also taken from Harikrishnan for the same, he says in his complaint.

Although he gave the sum to start the company, for years together there has been no update on the status of the business. Despite approaching Kummanam and Praveen a few times in the past to ask about the business, Harikrishnan says in his complaint that he was unsuccessful in recovering the money and hence decided to file a police complaint.

The FIR also states that the money was given between 2018 and 2019, when he was serving as the Governor of Mizoram. The complainant also adds that he had received Rs 4.5 lakh from the accused, after several talks and discussions with intermediaries. He has filed a police complaint to recover the remaining sum.

A complaint was submitted to the Pathanamthitta district police chief which was then transferred to the Deputy Superintendent of Police for further investigation. A case has now been registered in the Aranmula police station for swindling of money, under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Palakkad Kolankod native Vijayan, BJP worker N Harikumar, Xavier and Vijayanâ€™s wife Krishnaveni are a few of the other accused in the case. Reports have also stated that Kummanam had taken a loan of Rs 10,000 from the complainant during Praveenâ€™s wedding.

Kummanam Rajasekharan had resigned from his post as Mizoram Governor in 2019 in order to contest from a BJP ticket to the Lok Sabha elections from Thiruvananthapuram. However, after losing in the elections, the party did not offer him any important roles.