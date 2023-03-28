Eviction notice sent to Rahul Gandhi to vacate govt bungalow

Sources in the Congress said that they have not received the notice yet.

After being disqualified as a Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate his government bungalow in Tughlak lane in Delhi's Lutyen's zone, sources said. However, sources in the Congress said that they have not received the notice yet, while officials said that as per rules Rahul Gandhi has to vacate the house within 30 days.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a MP on Friday, March 24, a day after being convicted by a Surat court. The Surat district court in Gujarat convicted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark in 2019. Gandhi was convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The maximum punishment under this section is two years.

BJP MLA and former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi for his "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark.