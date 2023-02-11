‘Every word, second matters’: Canvas Space allows you to micro-monetise your work

For the first time ever, creative entrepreneurs can control which part, when, and how they would like to monetise, says Canvas Space founder Vignesh Ramaswamy.

It is not always an easy job for modern creatives to monetise their work, a task made even more tedious by lack of time and digital expertise. To solve this problem, tech entrepreneur Vignesh Ramaswamy and lyricist-screenwriter Madhan Karky have together come up with the ‘Canvas Space’, a single window solution facilitating the monetisation of artists' work either in parts or full.

According to the team, “Canvas is the world’s first creator centric SaaS technology platform that lets creative businesses & creators – enterprises, content platforms, media houses, Production Houses, Film schools as well as artists, filmmakers, photographers, musicians, podcasters, producers and writers to build unique and novel micro monetization avenues and create a sustainable creative business with complete freedom and control over their product.”

Vignesh, who is also an engineer turned media explorer, calls Canvas a “moonshot idea from India to the world”. “For the first time ever, creative entrepreneurs can control which part, when, and how they would like to monetise. Our proprietary technology ‘payblock’ helps them place anything from a word, a paragraph, a sentence, seconds, and pixels of their work behind a payblock and monetise instantly. We wanted modern creative businesses to own their future, by giving them the freedom to choose how to package and micro-monetise their work,” he adds.

Co-founder Madhan Karky says that having been a creator for over two decades, he understands the power of each word, second, and the smallest part, which makes any creation whole. “Canvas taps into the sweet spot blurring the gap between technology and creativity. It almost acts like a support pillar empowering creative entrepreneurs and businesses to focus on their creativity, with simple tools like the ‘payblock’ to build unique micro-monetisation channels and thereby create a sustainable business for themselves,” he explains.

Vignesh adds that they want content enterprises and creatives to think of Canvas as their ultimate toolkit to monetise any part of their content with a single click.

