Even if Karnataka Assembly elections are held tomorrow, Cong will win': Siddaramaiah

“Even if Assembly elections are held tomorrow, Congress will win, get a majority and come back to power,” Siddaramaiah said.

Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, on Thursday challenged the ruling BJP to dissolve the Assembly and claimed that the Congress would emerge victorious even if the elections were held on short notice. Siddaramaiah has constantly questioned the longevity of BS Yediyurappa’s tenure as the Chief Minister. The senior Congress leader, who maintained his stance that the CM’s chair was shaky, told reporters in Bengaluru that Yediyurappa is building castles in the air.

“Even if Assembly elections are held tomorrow, Congress will win, get a majority and come back to power,” said Siddaramaiah in response to Yediyurappa’s statement that he will complete his term. The Congress leader also claimed that the CM was attempting to save his seat by claiming that 60% of BJP candidates won Gram Panchayat polls. Siddaramaiah stated that according to the information he received, Congress candidates have won the maximum number of seats in the polls.

"We are number one, not BJP, as candidates supported by us have won at majority places I'm told. They (BJP) did not have candidates in many places,” said Siddaramaiah. He also alleged that the administration has collapsed with a multitude of developmental projects halting under Yediyurappa’s governance and rampant corruption.

The former Chief Minister also lashed out at the government over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, especially pointing to the government’s “failure” in controlling the mutated variant that emerged from the UK. He said that their handling of the situation was “irresponsible”.

Earlier on Thursday, Yediyurappa had said in a press conference that he will complete his term, quashing rumours of a change in leadership. He also claimed that BJP backed candidates have won a majority of around 3,800 panchayats out of 5,728 in the recently-held elections. Referring to the pandemic induced challenges as a “trial by fire”, he added that the government is focused on making progress and upliftment of marginalised communities.