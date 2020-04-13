On the eve of Vishu, Kerala markets witness surge of customers

In Kochi’s Thripunnithara junction, social distancing measures were not paid heed to as markets swelled with crowds in the afternoon.

With Kerala set to celebrate Vishu on Tuesday, April 14, many fruit and vegetable markets in the state saw a surge in crowds on Monday, a day before the Malayalam New Year.

Several instances of the statewide lockdown being breached around markets in Kochi’s Thrippunithura, Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode districts were reported by local channels on Monday.

In several parts of Kochi, buyers - both masked and unmasked - were seen crowding fruit and vegetable shops on Monday afternoon, ignoring instructions to maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other.

“I was near the Kakkanad area in Kochi on Monday and I saw several people crowding the bus stand and the standalone shops here in the morning. There were people roaming around in two-wheelers and cars, Middle-aged shoppers, young boys roaming around etc. With Easter and Vishu falling in the same week, the markets were crowded,” Sanoob Sasidharan, a resident of Kakkanad in Kochi told TNM.

According to a Manorama news report, the market in Kochi’s Thrippunithara neighbourhood also witnessed a surge in crowds with no police officers in sight on Monday morning. With the surge in buyers, crowd control also became impossible, according to reports. However, police officers soon arrived at the scene and instructed buyers to maintain a distance from each other in order to receive the items they purchased.

Soon enough, the shopping crowds were dispersed by the officers.

“One of the reasons behind the surge in crowds could be that people are assuming that it is safe to step out, since Kerala’s positive cases are dropping and people are no longer scared of catching the virus,” Sanoob added. As on Monday, April 13, Kerala has reported 379 positive cases of the virus, out of which 175 patients are still under treatment. A total of 197 patients have also recovered from the virus in the state, which has also reported three deaths.

However Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Monday’s press meet highlighted that social distancing and avoiding crowds must be observed in the coming months as the threat of a community spread is far from over.

On Sunday, Kerala’s meat shops witnessed a surge in crowds on the occasion of Easter. In many areas of Kottayam, long queues of people huddled together near meat shops were seen, making crowd control impossible.

Kochi’s Chambakkara fish market and meat shops, Paravoor and Thevara sea food shops too saw crowds despite several tons of rotten fish being seized and disposed of in Kerala.