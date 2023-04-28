Eshwarappa stops Tamil state anthem in Shivamogga event attended by Annamalai

The event was attended by K Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief along with the BJP’s candidate for Shivamogga - SN Channabasappa.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former deputy chief minister of Karnataka KS Eshwarappa stopped the Tamil state song - Tamil thaai vaazthu - which was being played at the Tamil voters convention in Shivamogga on Thursday, Apri 28. K Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief was also in attendance at the event along with the BJP’s candidate for Shivamogga - SN Channabasappa.

According to The Hindu, an office bearer in the BJP announced that the Tamil thaai vaazthu would be played as soon as the programme begins as an invocation. As soon as the song started playing, Eshwarappa was “visibly disturbed.” A few seconds after the song was played, Eshwarappa walked towards the organisers and asked them to pause this song and asked them to play the Karnataka state anthem. Addressing the crowd, the BJP leader said that there was no need to play the Tamil thaai vaazhthu and perhaps some of the women in the gathering could sing it. However, the Deccan Herald reported that no woman came forward. After his intervention, the Karnataka state anthem was played.

On February 4, the BJP appointed Annamalai as the co-incharge of BJP ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka. He is a 2011 batch IPS officer who served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bengaluru South. In 2019, he resigned from service with the intention of joining politics. In August 2020, he joined the BJP. Within a year of joining the BJP, he rose within the ranks of the party and became the president of the party in July 2021.