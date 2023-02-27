Erode East bye-poll: Polling commences at 238 polling stations, 2.26 lakh total voters

The bye-poll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan.

news Elections

The stage is set for the bye-poll to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Monday, February 27, which pits the Congress backed by the ruling DMK against the opposition AIADMK. The bye-poll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, who is the ruling combine's candidate. Elangovan is pitted against AIADMK's K Thennarasu, a former legislator.

"We are ready to conduct the bye-election as per schedule for Erode East Assembly Constituency on Monday," said K Sivakumar, Returning Officer for the segment. He said all the preliminary works for the conduct of the bye-poll have been completed. Polling would commence at 7 am in all the 238 polling stations and will be completed at 6 pm.

The Returning Officer said the total number of voters in Erode (East) constituency was 2,26,876 -- of which 1,10,713 are men, 1,16,140 are women and 23 others including transgender persons.

Security for the bye-poll has been stepped up and police and paramilitary personnel have been deputed to the 32 sensitive polling stations, sources said.

The constituency witnessed a high-voltage campaign with top leaders of the ruling DMK, including Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK's K Palaniswami canvassing votes for the respective candidates.

Leaders of the ruling front and the opposition AIADMK campaigned extensively in the run-up to the bye-poll while film personality-turned-politician Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi too indulged in high-pitched canvassing. The bye-poll result will be out on March 2.