Erode East bye-poll: Kamal Haasan to campaign for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Makkal Needhi Maiam candidate received 10,005 votes in Erode East, and the support extended by Kamal Haasan could be crucial for Elangovan.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder president Kamal Haasan will campaign in Erode East Assembly constituency on Sunday, February 19, for the upcoming bye-election. He will be campaigning for the Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, an ally of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Kamal Haasan will address the public in various parts of Erode East including Karungalpalayam at 5 pm, Surampatti at 5.30 pm, Sampath Nagar at 6 pm, Veerappan Chatthiram at 6.30 pm and Agraharam at 7 pm.

Kamal Haasan tweeted on Sunday that he would be visiting Erode to seek votes for Elangovan, a former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president and Union Minister of State who is facing an Assembly election after 34 years. The Erode East bye-poll, to be held on February 27, was necessitated after Elangovan’s son and former MLA E Thirumahan Everaa passed away due to a caridac arrest on January 4. “I am coming to Erode this evening to seek votes for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan. Let us unite against sectarianism and win,” Kamal Haasan tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the actor turned politician said that he decided to support the Congress candidate “for the welfare of Tamil Nadu,” and to ensure that the Opposition does not grow stronger in the state. He also said that when it comes to national issues, parties need to forego differences between them. In the 2021 Assembly elections, MNM candidate AMR Rajkumar received 10,005 votes in Erode East, and the support extended by the MNM could be crucial for Elangovan in the upcoming bye-election.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister of the state and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has been campaigning for KS Thennarasu. Thennarasu also has the backing of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

There was a tussle between EPS and O Panneerselvam (OPS) over the choice of the AIADMK candidate, as they have formed rival factions with their respective supporters within the party. Both the factions wanted to put forth their candidates for the bye-election to be held on February 27, but OPS withdrew his candidate after BJP announced its support for EPS’s candidate. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said he hoped that both the factions would resolve their differences soon.