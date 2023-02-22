Erode bye-polls: AIADMK cadre attack journalists for reporting on bribe distribution to voters

Two journalists of a Tamil news channel were attacked by workers of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Erode, on Wednesday, February 22, for reporting on the alleged distribution of money and gifts to voters ahead of the bypolls. The Erode East Assembly bye-election is scheduled to be held on February 27.

According to reports, journalists Rajesh and Karupaiya of News Tamil 24/7 channel were attacked at the Veerappanchatram in Erode, allegedly by ex-AIADMK councillor Jayaraj and his supporters. “Rajesh got a tip-off that money was distributed to people who produce their voter IDs. He went there as a cadre and spotted that money was indeed being distributed. He then came out and took a cameraperson inside, when the duo were attacked,” an editor of News Tamil Dinesh told TNM. He also added that an official complaint has been filed against the perpetrators.

A video of the attack shows reporters and camera persons being assaulted by the party workers.

A similar attack took place in Erode on Tuesday, against the same reporters, who went to report on an alleged bribing incident at a DMK-Congress election office. Chennai press club has strongly condemned the attack and demanded the police and the Chief Election Officer to immediately take action in this regard. “The police should ensure the safety of journalists working on the field and action must be taken against the attackers,” the club said.