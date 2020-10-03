Ernakulam district begins strict measures with COVID-19 cases crossing 1000 a day

The police will file cases against those forming unnecessary gatherings without following COVID-19 precautions.

news Coronavirus

Ernakulam district in Kerala, which has been reporting less than 500 fresh cases of COVID-19 every day until September 20, has since seen a spike. On September 20, there were 537 cases, and 10 days later - on the 30th - the district reported more than 1,000 cases on a single day. Urgent measures needed to be in place to keep the disease spread under control, said district rural police chief K Karthik, who is ensuring that there will be strict vigilance from October 1.

"There is not going to be a complete lockdown. It's just that since so much time has passed - it's been seven months of the pandemic now - people have a tendency to take it easy and not exercise proper caution. The police will ensure that all the precautions are followed," Karthik tells TNM.

A day earlier, the Kerala government allowed District Collectors to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), disallowing gatherings of more than five people, to ensure physical distancing is maintained.

"The police will check that there are no unnecessary gatherings without following COVID-19 protocol at tea shops, public places, hotels and restaurants, auditoriums, roads and buses. Everyone who violates the protocol - not wearing masks or not maintaining physical distance - shall be taken to task. People who come from other places and don't follow quarantine will also be charged. Cases will be strictly registered against all violators so that some control is brought in," Karthik said.

Ernakulam district collector S Suhas said on Wednesday that 'Corona flying squads' will be formed to help in the fight against the virus. The squads have been formed in taluk level and local self governing bodies. They began work on Thursday, ensuring the 'break the chain' instructions are followed, taking action against those who violate COVID-19 protocol.

On Friday, 1,042 cases of COVID-19 were reported from Ernakulam, taking the total number of people under treatment to 9,161.