EPS sends legal notice to OPS for using AIADMK seal

The legal notice said that O Panneerselvam had “resorted to cheap tactics” by forging the seal of the AIADMK headquarters and the letterhead of the party, which is “wholly a criminal act."

news Politics

Edappadi K Palanisamy (EPS), the interim General Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), sent a legal notice to former party coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Tuesday, December 20. The notice stated that OPS had shared a “fraudulent and illegal notice” issued under the AIADMK letterhead, which was circulated in the media and online. OPS’s document was titled ‘Headquarters Announcement’ which, according to the notice, misrepresented him as the coordinator and treasurer of the party. EPS further alleged that OPS forged the seal of the AIADMK headquarters and used it on a notice issued by the latter on December 17.

The notice sent by EPS said that OPS had “resorted to cheap tactics” by forging the seal of the AIADMK headquarters and the letterhead of the party, which is “wholly a criminal act”. It further added that OPS is liable to be punished for the forgery. EPS also stated that OPS is no longer a member of AIADMK and was expelled on July 11, 2022. Despite being expelled, EPS accused OPS of not challenging his expulsion. Under these circumstances, EPS claimed that OPS had no right to misrepresent himself as a primary member of the party as he had done in the notice issued on December 20.

The notice also mentioned that OPS is trying to “hold out” as the coordinator and treasurer of the AIADMK despite his being expelled from the party and the ‘coordinator’ position being non-existent. He also claimed that OPS has no right to use AIADMK’s name, seal, and office address, as EPS has legal possession of the party headquarters following a July High Court order. The notice said that OPS has “no right whatsoever to use the name of the AIADMK party, its address, or even the letterhead and the seal” especially when he is expelled from the party.