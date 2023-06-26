EPS files contempt of court petition against two Salem crime branch officers

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has filed a contempt of court petition in the Madras High Court against officers of the Salem City Central Crime Branch. The leader of Opposition filed the petition against the Inspector of the Salem City Central Crime Branch D Pushparani and sub-inspector C Gunasekhar for reportedly disobeying an interim order not to precipitate a case against him for having allegedly provided false information on his wealth and education in 2021 Assembly election affidavit.

EPS accused the duo of having wilfully disobeyed the interim order passed by the court on May 4 and had written to the manager of the Indian Bank in Fairlands on May 8 seeking details of the accounts he was holding. The manager, according to EPS, had communicated to the police officers the same day itself.

The Opposition leader also said that the two police officers had sent a letter to Sri Vasavi College in Erode where he had studied from 1973 to 1976. Petitioner for the counsel, SR Rajagopal in his argument stated that the police officers should not have proceeded with the investigation in violation to the court order not to precipitate the issue until the dismissal of a revision petition challenging the order of a judicial magistrate court.

The former Chief Minister in his petition further stated that police officers had gone about sending communications to the bank and the college and urged the court to punish the duo under the Contempt of Courts Act.