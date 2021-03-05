EPS from Edapaddi, OPS from Bodinayakanur: AIADMK's first list of candidates

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be contesting on the party ticket from his home ground of Edappadi while Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will be contesting from his bastion of Bodinayakanur. Both the CM and Deputy CM have held their constituencies from 2011.

The other names released by the AIADMK include TN Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar from Royapuram, Law Minister CVe. Shanmugam from Vizhupuram, SP Shanmuganathan from Srivaikuntam and S Thenmozhi for Nilakottai, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) communities.

The AIADMK had begun accepting poll applications from aspirants on party stalwart and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaaâ€™s birth anniversary, on February 24.

Meanwhile, seat sharing talks between the AIADMK and its allies including the BJP have almost been finalised. Sources earlier told TNM that the BJP had sought to contest around 25 to 30 seats in Tamil Nadu but was being offered around 20 by the AIADMK. Vijayakantâ€™s DMDK expects to get around 20 seats, however the talks have not progressed smoothly. GK Vaasanâ€™s Tamil Maanila Congress and other allies will get three to four seats, leaving the AIADMK with around 170 seats.

There were also speculations of Home Minister Amit Shah discussing a merger between AIADMK and AMMK with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in a closed-door meeting in Chennai, after VK Sasikala's announcement to stay away from politics.

Sasikala, a close aide of Tamil Nadu's late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Wednesday said that she would keep herself away from politics and would pray to god for the establishment of 'Amma' government in the state.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are slated to be held on April 6, 2020, with the results expected to be announced on May 2. The elections will happen in a single phase in 38 districts across Tamil Nadu with 234 constituencies going to polls.

With IANS inputs