EOSIO: A Fast, Flexible, and Forward-Driven Network for dApps

Eosio is a highly-flexible open-source blockchain platform designed to allow developers to build and scale dApps in a quick, simple and straightforward manner.

Bitcoin and Crypto Market Watch

While Ethereum continues to host the largest number of dApps, its scalability, high costs and low-speed issues have forced many developers to migrate to other network solutions. EOS, which operates as a sidechain to the Ethereum blockchain, is one such network providing an out-of-box solution to developers for developing, hosting, and scaling dApps in a quick and simple way. Letâ€™s learn more about EOS today.

Eosio: Introduction

The EOS platform has the second-highest number of dApps hosted over its network. It is designed to allow developers to build and scale thousands of dApps and accommodate the same on its network. It uses the Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. The platform was launched by blockchain company Block.One.

EOS is designed in C++ and enables upgradeable smart contracts to develop apps that are secure, open, and scalable. It has fast transaction rates and sub-second block time latency which empowers developers to process transactions at lower costs.

The network is configurable and useful for maintaining programmable infrastructures for public and private blockchain networks. The EOSIO ecosystem has two public blockchains - EOS and Telos, and hosts over 400 applications such as Defiblock and Upland.