Entry of people from COVID-19 hotspots in Kerala to be regulated, says Wayanad Collector

The order also states that those who returned to Wayanad after visiting these districts should undergo 28 days home quarantine.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Wayanad District Collector on Saturday ordered that entry of people from various districts in Kerala which have been declared as COVID-19 hotspots will be strictly regulated.

“In the circumstance that Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts being declared as COVID-19 hotspots, entry of people from these districts to Wayanad has been strictly regulated till further notice,” said District Collector Dr Adeela Abdullah in the order dated April 4.

The order also states that those who return to Wayanad after visiting these districts should undergo 28 days home quarantine.

Wayanad is one of the districts with the least number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala. Only three people are under treatment for the pandemic in the district. Of the three neighbouring districts - Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram, Kannur has 47 COVID-19 positive cases, the second highest in the state following Kasaragod. All the surrounding three districts have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots.

Meanwhile, in Kannur, the district administration has taken more stringent measures to prevent community spread of the disease as it was observed that there was a rise in COVID-19 cases in certain local bodies in the district.

Restrictions have been imposed in Mokeri, Chokli, Patyam, Chittariparamba, Kathirur, Pannyannur and Kottayam-Malabar panchayats and municipalities like Panoor, Kuthuparamba and Thalassery.

Not more than three persons will be allowed to gather at any time in a place, even if that is a shop to purchase essential commodities. Health officials in these local bodies will do house visits of those under quarantine daily, and will submit reports to the district magistrate. Fire and Rescue officials have also been directed to disinfect the above mentioned areas, and specifically the houses of the people tested positive for coronavirus in these areas.

More than 1.7 lakh people are under observation in the state as per the latest update. As of Saturday, 254 people in Kerala are under treatment for COVID-19.

Watch: