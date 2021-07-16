Entry to Gokak Falls and Nandi hills in Karnataka banned on weekends

The entry to a few other tourist spots too have been restricted.

Health Coronavirus

Amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state, Belagavi district authorities have decided to ban the entry of citizens to the Gokak Falls dubbed as the 'Niagara Falls' of India during weekends and holidays.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath on Friday directed that the entry to Gokak Falls would remain closed for the public on weekends and holidays. The entry to surrounding Dhopadaala and Godachinmalki Falls had also been restricted.

This announcement came after Chikkaballapura authorities restricted the entry of people to the Nandi Hills located on the outskirts of Bengaluru during weekends.

Thousands of Bangaloreans thronged the Nandi Hills during the last weekend while the authorities remained mute spectators to Covid rule violations. The Chikkaballapura district authorities issued an order after discussions with K. Sudhakar, the Karnataka Health and district in-charge Minister.

Action has been taken as a large number of tourists and local residents did not follow social distancing norms or wear masks.