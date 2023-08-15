Entire country in awe of Telangana’s unprecedented progress: KCR

Claiming that the entire country is in awe of the unprecedented progress achieved by Telangana in the past decade, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday, August 15, appealed to people to continue their blessings with full support so that his government marches ahead on the path of progress. He was addressing people on Independence Day at the main official celebration held at historic Golconda Fort here.

With the Assembly elections in the state due in the next 3-4 months, KCR used the occasion to highlight the achievements of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government during the last two terms and appealed to people to bless the party with a fresh mandate. He said that the people of other states of the country are cheering for the development model of Telangana, which is helping the poor by giving equal priority to development and welfare.

“It is a matter of pride for all of us that the development model of Telangana, the youngest state, is now widely discussed across the country,” said KCR, whose BRS is trying to expand in other states. He stated that although the progress achieved by 75 years of Independent India is significant, the aspirations and the expected goals have not been achieved yet.

Though the country is endowed with natural resources and hardworking people, the resources are not being utilised effectively due to the rulers’ incompetence and lack of empathy, he noted. In spite of everything, people are experiencing hardships. The poverty is yet to be eradicated from the lives of Dalits, Adivasis, minorities and the weaker sections.

He believes that the real goal of Independence will be achieved when fruits of development are made available equally to all sections with optimum utilisation of resources. KCR stated that Telangana state was achieved in a non-violent and peaceful manner in the true spirit of the country's freedom struggle.

He recalled that all sectors of Telangana were destroyed under united Andhra Pradesh. The chief minister said Telangana was subjected to severe discrimination and exploitation because the then Telangana leadership had colluded with the rulers. He referred to the problems faced by people of Telangana a decade ago with parched fields, dried lakes, low groundwater level, electricity shortage, migration and suicides by farmers and weavers.

He claimed that the BRS government, which came to power in such bad conditions, carried out the reconstruction of Telangana as a pious act, worked tirelessly with honesty, commitment and continuous intellectual support and successfully steered the devastated Telangana towards the path of development.

KCR said that as the government understands the needs and aspirations of the people, it cleansed all sectors accordingly and achieved unparalleled results within a short period of time. It placed the state at the top position in the country in many fields.

“With a visionary perspective and transparent policies, it broke new ground in development and welfare. At the end of a decade, it stands by reaching the stage of what Telangana does nation follows,” he said

He pointed out that Telangana today is shining with continuous electricity supply, lush green crops, ponds brimming with water even during peak summer, overflowing lakes, streams and check dams.

Telangana, which was once thirsty for a drop of water, now boasts more than 20 reservoirs. With the production of three crore tonnes of paddy, today Telangana is flourishing as a rice bowl for the country. It is writing a golden chapter in welfare and development, KCR said.

He pointed out that anywhere in the world progress is measured by five major indicators - per capita income, per capita electricity consumption, supply of clean drinking water, quality medical standards and best educational standards.

He claimed that Telangana stands top in all the five areas.