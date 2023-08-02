Ensure no hate speech during VHP protests: SC to police in Delhi, UP, Haryana

SC directs Delhi Police and governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no violence took place during VHP agitations planned over the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 2, directed the Delhi Police and the governments of the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no hate speech against any community was made or violence perpetrated during the agitations planned by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the national capital region over the communal clashes that occurred in Haryana's Nuh.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V. Bhatti also directed monitoring of sensitive areas, using CCTV cameras, in addition to the deployment of adequate police force or paramilitary forces. The court specifically said that video recording be done and footage preserved by the law enforcement authorities. Further details are awaited.

Communal clashes broke out in Haryana's Nuh after a religious procession heading to a place of worship was allegedly attacked on Monday. The violence spread to Gurugram and some districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, several meat shops, scrap shops and furniture repairing shops were attacked in Gurugram.

The Nuh district administration on Wednesday said that a total of six people had died, 60 injured and 116 persons were arrested in the wake of the violence, adding that no fresh clashes had erupted since. The district administration also said that 26 FIRs had been filed at different police stations in Nuh in the wake of the violence seen earlier.

According to the Haryana government, the dead were two home guards and four civilians.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 are still in place in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Jhajjar districts of Haryana.