Ensure fares on search engines are not higher than those on websites: DGCA to airlines

Aviation regulator DGCA has asked airlines to ensure that the airfares on metasearch engine websites are not higher than the ones displayed on the carriers' websites, a senior official said on Monday. Various metasearch engine websites such as Google and Skyscanner operate in India.

On Saturday, Sanjeev Gupta, Secretary, Inter-State Council Secretariat, Union Home Ministry, had complained on Twitter that an economy-class ticket on British Airways's Delhi-London flight for August 26 was priced Rs 3.95 lakh. However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified on Sunday that an economy-class ticket on Delhi-London flight has been available for between Rs 1.03 lakh and Rs 1.47 lakh during August.

The senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Monday that the ticket prices shown on metasearch engines are at times higher than what are being shown on the airlines' websites and this is creating confusion. Therefore, the regulator has asked the carriers to ensure that metasearch engines do not show airfares higher than what is being shown on the carriers' websites.

While there have been lower and upper limits on all domestic airfares in India since May 25 last year, no such limits have been imposed on international airfares. Vistara, which currently operates flights on Delhi-London as well as Mumbai-London route, said on Sunday, "Pricing is always a function of supply and demand."

"There are only 15 flights a week allowed currently on the India-UK route for Indian carriers and when there is relaxation and more capacity allowed, it will automatically bring down prices."

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, limited special international passenger flights have been operating since July 2020 under the air bubble arrangements formed with 28 countries, including the UK.