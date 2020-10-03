Engineering students from Hyd’s JNTU-H hold digital candlelight protest against exams

The students have been boycotting the classes since September 25.

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) have conducted a digital candlelight protest on Friday evening. Students from various JNTU-H affiliated colleges have been protesting online since last week by boycotting online classes. They have been demanding that all students except for the final years be promoted to the next year, as announced by the Telangana government earlier.

In the recent protest, as a mark of dissent against the exams, hundreds of students got together online on a video conferencing platform at 7 pm from their homes on Friday, and held candles and torch lights.

#CANDLE PROTEST#JNTU Cancel exams

JNTU #hyderabad is reckless towards students live. At the same time running the classes of present semester.

It's impossible to concentrate on regular , supply and Present sem classes @PMOIndia @KTRTRS @SabithaindraTRS @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/y7gjaj8OJF October 3, 2020

Students are demanding to cancel semester end exams that are scheduled by the JNTUH in the month of October last week for all the semester students.

Speaking to the News Minute, a final year student Ganesh said, "It's very difficult for students to concentrate on two semester syllabuses parallelly, especially when there are online classes going on.” He was referring to the exams announced for the previous semester, while the classes for the current semester are ongoing. “On top of that, for some autonomous colleges, even internal exams are scheduled for the current semester. We have to prepare for the supplementary exams too. When there is an option of promoting students given by University Grant Commission (UGC), why can't the JNTUH do so?" Ganesh questioned.

Jntuh and telangana government are playing with students life. Why they are not doing anything for students. Memu 1-1 supplies,1-2 regular and 2-1 online classes at a time how can we manage we are not Robots right mange all at a time. Please cancel exams and save students life — Revathi Gunji (@RevathiGunji) October 3, 2020

Earlier, Telangana government had officially announced that as per the UGC and AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) guidelines, for all the degree, postgraduate and engineering students, exams should be conducted only for the passing out students and those in the previous years should be promoted. Students demand that the government should ensure that exams are not conducted as per its earlier instruction.

While JNTUH is conducting the final exams for the previous semesters for all students, some autonomous colleges affiliated to the university are conducting internal exams for the current semester, the time tables of which have been issued. Exams in descriptive and objective mode are also scheduled as a part of the internal exams.

