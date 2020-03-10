End of the road for Jet Airways? No entities submit resolution plan for airline

The deadline to submit a bid was Monday, March 9.

Stakeholders of Jet Airways, who had been nursing some hope for its revival, may be disappointed as a concrete plan for resolution has been submitted so far. The final deadline was on Monday, and according to Business Line, the Committee of Creditors has not received any firm bid for the takeover of the airline.

This could mean that the company will be liquidated as is and the proceeds split between the lenders. As things stand, the chances appear slim for the airline.

A decision by the Committee of Creditors may come through this week itself, which may recommend the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to wind up Jet Airways. The NCLT will then pass the appropriate orders.

The advisers appointed; Grant Thornton, have expressed this in as many words.

The earlier stages saw the South American Synergy Group show a lot of interest and the last to make an attempt was a consortium of the Russian government-backed Far East Development Fund, in partnership with Enso Group. Apart from these two, Prudent ARC had also submitted its expression of interest, but none of them went through with the next stage of the process.

NCLT will hear the case next on March 15.

A total of Rs 36,090 crore was claimed as debt the airline owed to various creditors. After scrutiny however, only Rs 14,640 crore was admitted as genuine claims. With the assessment that the assets of the airline may not fetch a tidy sum for the creditors to share, most of them will have to write this amount off in their books, whether they are banks or other creditors. State Bank of India is the largest of them.

Jet Airways still has 5,500 employees on its payroll. Their fate will also be sealed with the dissolution of the airline.