Eminent cardiologist and Padma Shri awardee Dr KK Aggarwal succumbs to COVID-19

Dr Aggarwal, 62, had been admitted to AIIMS several days ago and was on ventilator support.

Padma Shri awardee and eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal has died of COVID-19, a statement posted on his Twitter handle said. He was 62. Aggarwal was the former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was admitted to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi for COVID-19 treatment. According to the statement, he passed away at 11.30 pm on Monday after a "lengthy battle with COVID-19."

“It causes us immense pain to inform you that our dear Dr KK Aggarwal passed away at 11:30 pm on May 17, 2021 in New Delhi after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. Ever since he became doctor, Padma Shri a Awardee Dr KK Aggarwal dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness,” the statement said.

Dr Aggarwal had been admitted to AIIMS several days ago and was on ventilator support. Dr Aggarwal was a renowned cardiologist of the country and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010. Despite testing positive, Dr Aggarwal would post pictures and videos on how to combat COVID-19.

“Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned. His spirit of spreading positivity in the direst of circumstances must be kept alive in each one of us. Let us remember him, his work and indomitable spirit. Kindly pray for the peace of the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family,” the statement added.

Born on September 5, 1958 in New Delhi, Dr KK Aggarwal completed his MBBS from Nagpur University. After completing his MD in medicine, he joined Moolchand Hospital in 1983 and became a consultant after five months of residency. In 2005, Dr Aggarwal was honoured with the Dr BC Roy award, which is the highest award in the medical field in India. He was the President at the Confederation of Medical Associations of Asia and Oceania, Heart Care Foundation of India and IJCP Group.

With agency inputs