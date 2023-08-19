'Embracing spirit of India': Stalin welcomes Manipur athletes to train in TN

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had invited sportspersons from Manipur to train in Tamil Nadu as the situation was not conducive in Manipur for training.

news Sports

Amidst all the chaos in violence-struck Manipur, the Tamil Nadu government has welcomed athletes from the northeastern state to continue their training for the upcoming Khelo India games from Chennai. Fifteen fencing players and two coaches from Manipur were flown down by the Tamil Nadu government and have begun training for the competition in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin on July 23, had invited sportspersons from Manipur to train in Tamil Nadu as the situation was not conducive for training in their home state. Accepting this invitation, the group of sportspersons arrived in Chennai.

Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that all facilities, including food and accommodation, have been arranged for the sportspersons to stay and train for the national games. On Friday, August 18, he met the players at Nehru Indoor Sports Arena, and watched them train.

“The state of Manipur is filled with sportspersons. The Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin invited the sportspersons of the state, which has been heavily affected by violence, to come and train in Tamil Nadu. Accepting the invitation of our Chief Minister, 10 fencers - 5 female fencers - 2 coaches from Manipur have come to Chennai under the arrangement of Tamil Nadu Government. @SportsTN_ has arranged facilities including accommodation for them. Today we met and discussed with the players who are training at the Nehru Indoor Sports Arena. We inquired about the training and facilities provided to them. Also, we encouraged them by watching their practice game,” Minister Udhayanidhi said.

CM Stalin said that the sportspersons training in Tamil Nadu was “strengthening bonds beyond borders” and it was embracing the “spirit of INDIA”. INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) is the alliance of opposition parties of the country, which includes Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). “Deeply moved by the resilience of #Manipur's sportspersons amid trying times. As they embark on their journey of training in Tamil Nadu, our hearts swell with pride. 15 players and 2 coaches now form part of our sporting family, strengthening bonds beyond borders. Together, we embrace the spirit of #INDIA,” he said.