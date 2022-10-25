Eleven-year-old in Andhra dies in fire accident while bursting crackers

The boy suffered 70% burns, and succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

An 11-year-old boy in Andhra Pradesh passed away after sustaining severe burn injuries in a fire mishap while bursting firecrackers on Deepavali. The incident happened in Naveen Mittal colony of Machilipatnam town in Krishna district on Monday, October 24. According to Bandra Taluk police, the boy, Vemuri Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, had dropped a rocket after lighting it, which led to a major fire as there were many firecrackers kept nearby. A two-wheeler parked nearby also caught fire, and the boy suffered 70% burns. He succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH).

Bandar Taluk Sub-Inspector Vasu told TNM that the boy’s father had bought firecrackers worth Rs 5,000 and had left them out in the sun to dry. When the family was inside the house watching television, the boy went outside and tried to light a rocket, he added. “Unable to handle the rocket, he put it down. As a result, the remaining crackers caught fire. An Activa two-wheeler parked behind him also caught fire. He endured 70% burns. He was shifted to the government hospital in Machlipatnam, where he was treated for about an hour and a half. He was then taken to the Guntur GGH, where he succumbed to the burn injuries after receiving treatment for an hour,” the SI said.

In another incident on Monday, a man was killed in an explosion at his house in Rajamahendravaram. According to police, the man identified as Koteswara Rao was making firecrackers at his house in Rythu Nagar when the explosion occurred. He was alone in the house when the incident took place, police said and added that further investigations were on. Earlier on Sunday, two persons were charred to death in a fire that broke out in a cluster of firecracker shops in Vijayawada. Workers were apparently sleeping in one of the three shops that were gutted in the fire, police said.

With PTI inputs