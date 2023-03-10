The Elephant Whisperers: Moving docu on a tribal couple taking care of elephant calves

Flix Review

How different are humans from animals? Do creatures from both species go through similar trauma? Is it possible for these hurting creatures to find solace in each other? These are some of the philosophical questions that The Elephant Whisperers, a 40-minute documentary, tries to explore, while touching on the conflict between humans and wild animals. The documentary has been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards under the Documentary Short category.

The documentary beautifully captures the relationship between an orphaned elephant calf (Raghu), mahout (Bomman), and caregiver (Bellie Amma). Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, it focuses on the endearing couple Bomman and Bellie, who belong to the Kattunayakan tribal community, and work in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve camp in Tamil Nadu, raising orphaned elephant calves in captivity. Bomman and Bellie live in the forest, consider it sacred, and work for its preservation. Raising orphaned elephant calves is no ordinary job, but a full-time role that becomes an integral part of their life. The differences between humans and animals are blurred as the couple feed, clean, interact with, and nurture Raghu, just like a human baby.

There are parallels between both Raghu, the orphaned calf, and Bellie, the caregiver â€” both are victims of natureâ€™s cruelty. The caregiver loses her former husband in a tiger attack, while Raghuâ€™s mother died of electrocution and his herd abandoned him. Both are grieving their losses. Bellie, who has also lost a daughter, sees her daughter in Raghu while taking care of him. The two grieving souls share a unique relationship. While recording this extraordinary relationship, the documentary tells the story of peaceful coexistence, and the struggle of a marginalised community trying to preserve nature.

Besides this, the documentary focuses on the lives of Bomman and Bellie Amma who marry each other and work as a couple looking after elephant calves in the camp. It also shows how a marginalised tribal community has embraced Hinduism to gain acceptance in society.

The cinematic storytelling, accentuated by the spectacular music by Sven Faulconer that perfectly captures the emotions running through, make for a compelling watch. The documentary allows the cinematographers â€“ Karan Thapliyal, Krish Makhija, Anand Bansal, and Kartiki Gonsalves â€“ to make the most of the forest and convey the longing for love, loneliness, and various other emotions. Under 40 minutes, The Elephant Whisperers makes a brilliant commentary on the human-animal conflict, forcing humans to introspect on their activities that severely impact wild animals.

