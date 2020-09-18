Elephant dies after slipping due to slush in Coimbatore

The pachyderm was also injured due to infighting and was found dead in the Mettupalayam forest range on Thursday.

news Elephant death

On Thursday, a male elephant succumbed to injuries after falling due to slush in Mettupalayam forest range. By the time officials could tranquilize it for treatment, the elephant was found dead at 5.30 pm.

A team of Forest Department staff and anti-poaching watchers found the dead animal in the interior jungle of the lower Nilgiris slopes, about 3.5 kilometres from the boundary of the Nellithurai reserve forest. The autopsy was conducted on Friday.

According to a press note from the Forest Department, “From the site videos and field team account, it is suspected that the elephant has slipped in a slushy area due to continuous mild rain in the area. The elephant was also injured and could not get up due to the injury on its leg. While trying to get up the elephant might have further slipped for about 15 feet from the site and died.”

The elephant also had gore injuries in its abdomen and shoulder due to infighting with another tusker, the note said.

In Mettupalayam, two elephants already died due to gore injuries. On May 5, a 50-year-old elephant died due to the injuries and an adult male aged 10-11 years died on July 31.

When Forest Department officials first learned about the elephant’s fall, they made efforts to tranquilize the animal for treatment. The note said, “The orders were received from the Chief Wildlife Warden to tranquilize the male injured elephant aged about 18-20 years in Mettupalayam range for treatment. The preparatory measures including mobilizing kumki elephants were kept ready but the operation could not be carried as the elephant moved into hilly terrain.”

“The tranquilization process is not possible in hilly regions since the terrain is unfavorable, but even before taking further efforts the elephant passed away,” the forest officials said.

Until now, the Coimbatore region has witnessed the death of 18 elephants from January. On August 11, a 15-year-old female elephant died due to prolonged illness in Coimbatore district.