The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday, July 9, has announced the schedule of the election to the office of the President of India. The election is to commence with the notification call on June 15 and ends on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 and an election for the next President has to be held before that day.

Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, held a press meet at 3 pm and made the announcement. According to the schedule, the EC’s notification calling the election is to be conducted on June 15. “The last date for making nominations is June 29; Date for scrutiny of nominations is June 30; Last date for withdrawal of candidatures is July 2; Date on which poll will be conducted (if necessary) is July 18 and counting (if necessary) on July 21,” he said.

The President is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament, and elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not voters for the presidential election.

Rajiv also said that the total number of votes is 10,86,431, with the value of votes of elected members of state legislative assemblies being 5,43,231 and of all the MPs 5,43,200. “The electoral college consists of 776 MPs and 4,033 MPs, which amounts to a total number of electors of 4,809,” he said. In 2017, the presidential polls were held on July 17 and the counting took place on July 20.

