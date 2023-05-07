‘Election Commission should ban PM Modi from campaigning’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

CM Ashok Gehlot was addressing mediapersons, when he spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged threats against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Saturday, May 6, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly threatening Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with dire consequences. Gehlot, while speaking to media persons at his residence on Saturday evening, said, "The Election Commission should ban Prime Minister Modi from campaigning. If someone talks on religious lines, his propaganda should be banned as per the provisions of law."

He said, "Bhairon Singh Shekhawat once contested elections from Ganganagar and Bali. He lost in Ganganagar but won from Bali. He started talking about Ram Mandir during campaigning. A petition was filed against him with the Election Commission for invoking religion during campaigning. Shekhawat was saved in that case due to a lack of witnesses. The Prime Minister is speaking openly based on religion. The Election Commission is not even seeking answers from him. That is why the PM should be banned from campaigning.”

He further added, "Kharge is being threatened with dire consequences. Despite the threats, neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister has said anything. The Election Commission is silent even after threatening videos surfacing on social media. The agenda of the BJP and the RSS is fixed. They don't care, but people do. Today, democracy is being murdered."

On the controversy over Congress' promise to ban Bajrang Dal in the election manifesto for Karnataka, Gehlot said: "Many organizations name themselves after Ram, after Shivaji, but what is the role of the organizations? Praveen Togadia was distributing 'trishul', so we stopped him but he did not budge, so we were forced to arrest him. It all depends on the intention of the organization. The issue of Bajrang Dal did not become an issue in Karnataka, that is why the BJP leaders are fuming."