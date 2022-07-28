Election Commission allows 17-yr-olds to apply in advance to register as voters

The Election Commission has made a provision of four chances in a year to enrol names, to provide more opportunities for youngsters to become part of the voters' list.

In an effort to ensure greater participation of youth in polls, the Election Commission said it has decided that those above 17 years of age can now apply in advance to register as voters once they turn 18. Till recently, people turning 18 on or before January 1 of a particular year were eligible to enrol themselves on the voters' list. Those turning 18 after January 1 had to wait for one whole year to register as voters. Following a change in election law, people can register as voters on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 on turning 18.

According to an EC statement on Thursday, July 28, the poll panel led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey has directed the poll machinery in the states to work out tech-enabled solutions to facilitate those above 17 years of age (but not yet 18) to file their advance applications. "Henceforth, the electoral roll will be updated every quarter and eligible youngsters can be registered in the next quarter of the year in which he or she has attained the qualifying age of 18 years," it said. After getting registered, the individual will be issued an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), said the Commission.

For the current round of annual revision of the electoral roll, 2023, any citizen attaining the age of 18 years by April 1, July 1 and October 1 of 2023 can also submit an advance application for registration as a voter from the date of draft publication of electoral roll, it explained. The Election Commission, in pursuance of the legal amendments in Section 14(b) of the RP Act (Representation of the People Act) 1950 and consequent modifications in Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, has initiated the process of bringing about necessary changes for preparation/revision of electoral roll of Assembly/Parliamentary Constituency.

As per existing policy, revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1 of the coming year as the qualifying date was done normally in the later part of each year in all states/UTs (normally in the last quarter of a year) so that final publication of the electoral rolls is made in the first week of January of the succeeding year. This meant that a large number of young persons who completed 18 years after January 1 had to wait for the Special Summary Revision of the next year for enrolment and were not able to participate in elections held in the intervening period.