Eknath Shinde to be new Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis announced that he will not be a part of the new Maharashtra government, but will provide support from outside.

news Politics

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced to the media on Thursday, June 30. The dramatic announcement came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. It was considered a foregone conclusion that Fadnavis will become the CM for the third time, in alliance with the Shinde-led Sena rebels. However, Fadnavis said Shinde will be sworn in as CM at Raj Bhavan at 7.30 pm on Thursday. He added that Shinde will be the only one who will be sworn in now, and a cabinet expansion will happen at a later date.

Fadnavis also announced that he will not be a part of the new Maharashtra government, but will provide support from outside. "I will remain out of the government, but I shall do everything possible to make the new government a success on all fronts, and resume the developmental activities that had stopped in the past two and half years," Fadnavis said, speaking to the media.

"Eknath Shinde is group leader who wanted to end the alliance with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, but Uddhav Thackeray did not oblige. We have submitted a list of entire BJP MLAs, the Group led by Shindeji, 16 independents and others, with more joining us, to the Governor," he added.

Shinde, on his part, said he would work for the progress and development of the state which had "practically halted" since the past 30 months of the previous government and reiterated that he would follow the ideals of Bahasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva. He also thanked the BJP and Fadnavis for their large-heartedness in supporting his prospective government.

Earlier, in the past nine days, the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde had repeatedly asserted that while Fadnavis would return as Chief Minister, Shinde would be the Deputy Chief Minister, but the latest developments put to rest all the claims.