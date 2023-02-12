Eight-year-old Kerala boy slapped by teacher, hospital informs Childline & police

The incident happened at the Vandiperiyar Government Lower Primary School in the Idukki district of Kerala.

A young boy, studying in Class 3 at the Vandiperiyar Government Lower Primary School (GLPS) in the Idukki district of Kerala, was allegedly slapped during class time by a female teacher at school. The incident happened on Friday, February 10. The teacher, named Juliet, is a temporary faculty member at the school. Pushparaj, the school’s headmaster, told TNM that the school has sought an explanation from the teacher.

According to reports, the students were hitting on their desks and making noise in the classroom when Juliet, who was passing by, decided to step in and school them. Zeroing in on Hareesh as the one who was making the most noise, she allegedly slapped him on the cheek. Later, after he complained of ear pain, Hareesh was taken to a hospital by his mother Asha.

“It was the hospital authorities who informed the police and the Childline. I took him back home as his pain reduced after some time. The teacher had slapped him and then lifted him up by holding his ear,” Asha told TNM. She is a single parent to the eight-year-old boy, whose father is no more. The hospital reportedly also informed the Vandiperiyar police.