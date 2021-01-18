Eight-year-old in Kerala allegedly assaulted, brother-in-law arrested

The child, who is in the third standard, told police that his relative Prince assaulted him frequently.

The relative of an eight-year-old child was arrested by Kochi police on Monday for allegedly brutally assaulting the child. Prince, a native of Thykoodam who is the childâ€™s brother-in-law, was arrested a week after the alleged assault. The child, who is in the third standard, told police that Prince had frequently assaulted him.

According to police, the accused burnt the feet of the boy using a hot iron box and a heated steel rod. As per reports, Prince allegedly assaulted the boy because he reached home late after being sent to a shop to buy something.

The incident came to light after some of the neighbours noticed burn marks on the child's feet. They took photos of the injuries and alerted the police.

â€œHe gave me Rs 100 and asked me to go to the shop. On the way, I lost the money. I searched a lot, so I returned home only around 6.30 pm. Then my (brother-in-law) called me to the room and locked it. He heated the steel rod. My mother tried to block it but when she left, he burnt me," the boy told the media.

He received burn injuries on both his feet. The child also alleged that earlier he was assaulted by Prince, beaten with a belt and pricked with needles.

Other relatives of the child allege that the accused locked him inside a room and assaulted him.

Relatives also told the media that on New Yearâ€™s Day, the child was allegedly assaulted for going out with friends. They said they learnt of these incidents after the boy revealed it to them.

The child is staying with his mother and father, who is paralyzed and bedridden. As per reports, mother did not tell anyone of the assaults, fearing Princeâ€™s anger.



