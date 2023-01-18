Eight-year-old drowns in Mahabalipuram resort swimming pool

The girl, identified as Jyotsana Amulya, and her parents had come to the Golden Resort on East Coast Road (ECR) to spend Pongal holidays when the incident occurred.

In a tragic accident, an 8-year-old girl died in a Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram) resort, near Chennai, after falling into the swimming pool on Monday, January 16. The girl, identified as Jyotsana Amulya, and her parents had come to the Golden Resort on East Coast Road (ECR) to spend Pongal holidays when the incident occurred. The family resides in Mappedu in Chengalpattu and Jyotsana was a Class 4 student in a private school while her father Prem Edwin Raja worked as a manager in a private firm.

The child was playing near the swimming pool and accidentally fell inside. Onlookers and people who were in the pool immediately rescued her and informed her father. Prem rushed to the spot and called for an ambulance. Reports said that she was rushed to a private hospital in Pooncheri but was declared dead on arrival.

Upon hearing about the incident, the Mamallapuram police visited the resort to conduct preliminary investigations. The police have also arrested a man named Sundaram (39), who was in charge of the pool but was not in its vicinity when the incident occurred. He was arrested for negligence, and the police have registered a case against him. The Mamallapuram police are investigating the resortâ€™s manager and other staff as well. The childâ€™s body has been sent to the Mamallapuram Government Hospital for post-mortem.

In a similar incident, a one-year-old died in Virugambakkam, Chennai, after he drowned in a bucket of water while playing in the washroom on January 14. The child was identified as A Ilamaran and his family noticed that he was missing when it was time to feed him. The family was watching television while the boyâ€™s mother was working in the kitchen when the incident occurred. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital after he was found inside the washroom and was declared dead on arrival. Speaking to TNM, the Virugambakkam police said that they did not suspect any foul play in the childâ€™s death and investigations are underway.