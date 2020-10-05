Eight women rescued from Chennai resort where they were forced into sex work

A resort owner was running the racket with the help of two other brokers.

news Crime

The Kanathur police arrested six men for running a sex racket at two different resorts in Chennai. The man, who owns the two resorts, kept eight women in custody and forced them into sex work. The eight women, including three from Maharashtra and West Bengal, came to the city in search of employment and were trapped in the racket by the resort owner.

According to reports, the Kannathur police acted on a tip-off and conducted raids in a resort in Panaiyur and rescued three women who were forced into sex work by the resort owner. The police conducted inquiries with the women and the accused. The inquiries revealed that a few more women were held captive in another resort in Kovalam. The police team immediately reached the spot and rescued five other women.

The police said that the resort owner Senthil Kumar (40) promised the women employment and made them come to Chennai. However, once the women reached the city, he forced them into sex work, said reports.

Busting the racket, the police said that Senthil Kumar ran the racket with the help of two brokers, Mahendran and Sivakumar. The two brokers shared the photos of the women online and charged the clients Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000.

The police have arrested three more men, including the resort manager Babu, middleman Sathish and driver Dileep. The police seized the phones and car used to run the racket.

The arrested men were remanded to custody and the women were sent to a government home for rehabilitation in Chennai.

Earlier, in August, the Coimbatore police busted another racket involving a woman who was trafficked from Bengaluru. Based on the tip-off, the police rescued the women from a secret room in a lodge in Mettupalayam. The 22-year-old woman was confined to a secret room with a cot that appeared as a bathroom with the mirror from outside. Two men were arrested by the police and the lodge was sealed after the raid.

The police registered an FIR (first information report) under sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.