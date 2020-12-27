Eight who travelled in train with COVID-19 positive UK returnee to Andhra test negative

To ascertain if the woman had contracted the new COVID-19 variant, samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Eight passengers, who travelled by the first AC coach on AP Express with a COVID-19 positive UK woman returnee, from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday. Health authorities conducted RT-PCR tests on these passengers, including two children, upon their arrival in Visakhapatnam as they shared the coach in which the UK-returned woman travelled after testing positive for coronavirus, though she was found to be asymptomatic.

The UK returnee managed to travel from New Delhi to AP by train but was picked up from Rajamahendravaram and admitted to a hospital along with her son. The health authorities traced the other passengers of the first AC coach in Visakhapatnam and conducted swab tests on Thursday, which turned out negative on Friday, the Andhra Medical College authorities said.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas told reporters on Thursday that the 47-year-old woman tested positive for the coronavirus but was asymptomatic. Her 22-year-old son, however, tested negative for the virus, he said. Preliminary tests on the woman did not reveal the new COVID-19 variant and they were awaiting results from the National Institute of Virology.

Meanwhile, it was announced that six out of 1,214 people who returned from the UK to Andhra Pradesh in recent days tested positive for the coronavirus but it has not yet been established whether or not they contracted the new variation that was detected in that country.

State Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said in a release on Saturday that two persons in Guntur and one each in East Godavari, Krishna, Anantapur and Nellore districts tested positive for the coronavirus upon their return from the UK.

"Till date, 1,214 persons returned to the state and we have so far traced 1,158 of them. Another 56 remain to be traced," Bhaskar said. Of those traced, 1,101 were sent into quarantine, the Commissioner said.

"We are waiting for the test results from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, to determine if the six positive persons contracted the new variation or not," Bhaskar added.