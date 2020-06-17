Eight succumb to COVID-19 in Karnataka as death toll rises above 100

The number of active cases in the state is 2,824.

Karnataka reported eight COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the coronavirus death toll in the state to 102.

Five of the eight who passed away hail from Bengaluru Urban district. The other deceased are from Shivamogga, Bidar and Ballari, respectively.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka government reported 204 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period.

The total number of reported cases in Karnataka so far is 7,734. However, the number of patients currently receiving treatment for the disease (â€˜active casesâ€™) is 2,824.

Bengaluru currently has 413 active cases of COVID-19, of which 55 are patients reported on Wednesday. There are currently 191 containment zones in Bengaluru, up from 113 zones on June 12.

Kalaburagi tops the districts in the state with the most number of active cases: 442. Yadagiri (397), Raichuru (271) and Dakshina Kannada (225) too have high numbers of active cases.

108 of the 204 new patients reported on Wednesday are returnees from other states/countries. The rest are patients with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), influenza like illness (ILI) or contact history.

There are currently 72 patients who are battling for their lives in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) across the state. Most are in Bengaluru Urban district, with 36 people on ventilators.

Kalaburagi reported eight people on ventilators, and Ballari, six.

There are currently 55 new cases in Bengaluru including 32 SARI, ILI patients. The rest are all cases which have been found through contact tracing.

The rising number of cases has meant that the containment zones in the city have also increased.

Yadgir district has reported 37 new cases of coronavirus.

Ballari reported 29 new COVID-19 cases. The district has been on alert even since a coronavirus cluster emerged from the Jindal steel factory in Toranagallu village.

The surrounding areas too are on high alert. Health officials are tracing contacts of the active cases. There are currently 222 active cases of coronavirus detected in the district.

348 recoveries were reported in the state on Wednesday. This includes 112 discharges in Yadgir, 100 discharges in Kalaburagi, 87 discharges in Udupi and 9 discharges in Bengaluru. This brings the total recoveries in Karnataka to 4,804.