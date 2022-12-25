Eight Sabarimala pilgrims killed in accident: CM Stalin announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Ten pilgrims from Theni district of Tamil Nadu were returning home from Sabarimala when their vehicle fell into a gorge while driving through a hairpin bend in the road.

news Accident

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh for the eight Sabarimala pilgrims who died in a road accident in the wee hours of Saturday, December 24. The Chief Minister, in a statement, also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the two persons injured in the mishap. Ten pilgrims from Andipetti in Theni district of Tamil Nadu were returning from Sabarimala when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge while driving through a hairpin bend at Kumily in the Kerala border. Eight of them died on the spot while two, including a child, suffered grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment at Theni government hospital.

The deceased persons were identified as Muniyandi (55), Devadas (56), Kanniswamy (56), Nagaraj (46), Vinod (47), Kalaiselvan (45), Sivakumar(47) and the driver of the vehicle, Gopalakrishnan (42). Those who escaped with grievous injuries are Raja (41) and his seven-year-old son. A senior police officer told IANS that the van was moving at a high speed and the driver was not able to control it at the hairpin bend leading to the accident.

Sabarimala, the hill shrine in Kerala, is open for the season and a heavy rush has been witnessed at the temple for the past few days. After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year has seen a huge number of pilgrims from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry visiting the temple which is on top of a hill. According to Kerala police, which is managing the heavy rush at the temple, more than a lakh people are visiting the hill shrine every day leading to a queue of more than 10 to 12 hours for each pilgrim to get a glimpse of Ayyappa, the presiding deity of Sabarimala temple.

